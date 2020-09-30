More hunting activity in northern Wisconsin has increased the likelihood of gray wolf encounters with hunting dogs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the USDA Wildlife Services.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, the DNR reported six such cases involving dogs and wolves in Burnett, Price, Marinette, Vilas, Sawyer and Rusk counties.
USDA Wildlife Services confirmed the following conflicts:
Sept. 15 -- a wolf posed a threat to an upland bird hunting dog in the Town of Anderson, Burnett County. A wolf was seen pursuing a hunting dog when the dog owner intervened and scared it away.
Sept. 18 -- wolves killed two trailing hound dogs in the Town of Fifield, Price County.
Sept. 20 -- wolves killed one trailing hound dog and injured another in the Town of Dunbar, Marinette County.
Sept. 20 -- wolves killed a trailing hound dog in the Town of St. Germain, Vilas County.
Sept. 21 -- wolves killed a trailing hound dog in the Town of Draper, Sawyer County.
Sept. 21 -- wolves killed two trailing hound dogs in the Town of Big Falls, Rusk County.
More information and caution-area maps are available on the gray wolf webpage.
Hunters are reminded to use the caution-area maps on the DNR website (dnr.wi.gov, keyword “wolf depredation”) to help reduce conflicts.
