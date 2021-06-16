A couple large construction projects are in the works now in Cumberland.
Outdoor gear manufacturer Ardisam is expanding with a new 85,000-square foot facility in the Cumberland Industrial Park.
Along Highway 48 on the west side of town, crews are clearing ground for a new 96,000 square foot Cumberland Healthcare facility.
The new Ardisam facility will consolidate office space and research & development activities that are currently located in four different buildings scattered around the city. The new building consists of approximately 30,000 sq ft of office space and 55,000 sq ft of testing, development, and warehouse space.
“The new building will make Ardisam more efficient and allow us to collaborate more and develop products even faster. It is a competitive world and to compete globally we need to continue attracting top talent to our company. It is our goal to be an employer of choice not only in the local community but regionally and having modern and functional facilities is a key part of that larger initiative,” said Ardisam CEO, Michael Furseth.
Ardisam said tilling, ice drilling, and tent markets were on a rapid growth curve before Covid, and the return to DIY outdoor activities resulting from the social response to Covid-19 has ignited rapid growth in virtually all of its product categories.
While the new building will consolidate office space and R&D activities, the new building will also allow the company to expand its warehousing space.
“Space in our existing facilities that is currently being used for R&D will be converted to additional storage and manufacturing space. Business expansion and changes in distribution methods are requiring us to warehouse more inventory and the new building will directly and indirectly increase our overall capacity,” said Ardisam chief operations officer, Todd Roeschlein.
Ardisam’s new building will be large enough to support approximately 120 employees, and 30 of those jobs are high-tech engineering and research & development roles.
Ardisam said, that like many businesses, it is encountering supply and workforce issues.
The company stated, “With the growth we are seeing right now we are struggling on both fronts. Supply of products and raw materials is currently limiting our growth and we are working harder than ever to keep and expand our workforce. The new building is an important part of us attracting new employees going forward. Our facilities are scattered and dated which does not help when trying to recruit new employees.”
When the building is completed, the company plans to vacate its current office space located north of the high school but will continue utilizing all the other buildings it owns or rents in the city of Cumberland.
Ardisam’s new headquarters and technology center is the largest of three major investments Ardisam has made in the industrial park in the last decade. Eight years ago, the company expanded its plant 6 facility on the southeast side of the park and three years ago the company had a major expansion to its main distribution center, plant 7.
This latest building project is by far the largest and most significant of the three major recent investments.
“We are happy we can make this investment in the local community to support future development and job growth. This new building is located within Cumberland’s new Tax Incremental District (TID) #9, that includes the land where Don Johnson’s is located and all the land that is being developed on the west side of Cumberland. Therefore, like Don Johnson’s, the new Ardisam building will generate millions of additional tax dollars over the next 15 years that the city plans to use to support the new residential and commercial development in the area. It is exciting to be an integral part of this growing community,” said John Holt, CFO of Ardisam.
If everything continues to progress according to plan, Northwest Builders will complete the new facility this December.
Meanwhile, on the west side of Cumberland crews are clearing and grading land for the Cumberland Healthcare.
The new hospital is needed to improve patient flow, surgical and clinic services. It’s also expected to provide improved spaces for a myriad of services, including family practice, medical and obstetric care.
Construction was originally planned to begin in 2020, but was delayed a year.
The existing hospital employs around 250 people and has been serving the area since 1956.
