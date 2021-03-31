A person inside a bar was hit by a stray bullet Sunday, March 28, according to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department.
At 1:47 p.m. Burnett County deputies along with Siren and St. Croix Tribal Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Jed’s Laker Lounge on Clam Lake near Siren.
Upon arrival, officers were told that the victim of the shooting was inside the bar and the shooter location was unknown. North Ambulance was put on standby until the scene could be determined safe.
Investigation revealed that this was an accidental discharge shooting from a residence across the street from the establishment. The victim was transported by ambulance for medical attention. It was reported the victim had non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter was cooperative with the investigation. The case was forwarded to the District Attorney for review regarding possible charges.
