The Rusk County Health Department has reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county in the last week. There have now been 10 confirmed coronavirus cases total in the county since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The sixth confirmed case was reported on the department’s Facebook page late Wednesday.
The seventh confirmed case was reported on the department’s Facebook page Thursday morning.
The eighth and ninth confirmed cases were reported on the department’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
The 10th confirmed case was reported on the department’s Facebook page Saturday.
Five prior reported cases have recovered.
No more information was provided.
The county health department did not respond to a request for information about why the number of positive cases suddenly increased last week to provide meaningful context to readers about the latest data.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county was reported April 3. Two more cases were reported April 4. The fourth COVID-19 case was reported April 17. A fifth case was reported May 27.
There have been 566 negative test results for the illness in the county, with no deaths.
