Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials were seeking help from the public to help in the investigation of an adult male who was shot while deer hunting in Washburn County on Sunday, Nov. 24, of the opening weekend of the annual gun deer season, which so far has four non-fatal shooting incidents.
The DNR announced Monday afternoon, Nov. 25, that the shooter had been identified. However, the shooter’s name was not released. The investigation is ongoing, the DNR reports.
Prior to Monday’s announcement, information was being sought by the DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement regarding individuals or groups who would have been hunting around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, in the block of Washburn County land in Minong Township bordered by these roads: east of Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Lane, north of Nancy Lake Road and west of CCC Road.
The DNR provided no information about the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the wounded hunter. On Monday, it was announced that the victim was still hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery.
Statewide, the DNR reported three other hunting incidents on opening weekend as of late afternoon Nov. 24:
In Oneida and Marathon counties, the two separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet. The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old male and a 29-year-old female in Marathon County.
In Fond du Lac County, a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old female in the left hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.