A Boyceville man who pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with poaching deer in Dunn County will begin serving 15 consecutive three-day jail sentences in June 2021 after pleading guilty to two counts of illegal hunting, one count of hunting during a closed season and one count of illegal deer shining, according to Dunn County Circuit Court records.
After pleading no contest to the charges on Jan 27, 2021, defendant Ray C. Stuart, 45, was also fined $2,483 for each count, or a total of $9,932, court records said. He was given 60 days to either pay the fine or set up a payment plan.
His hunting privileges were revoked for three years per count. The revocations are consecutive, or 12 years in all, court records said.
Stuart was ordered to write a letter of apology to the public and the Department of Natural Resources, and a .243 rifle seized by game wardens during the investigation was ordered confiscated. Stuart was also ordered to serve two years’ probation.
A complaint filed Jan. 28, 2020, said Stuart was arrested after a member of his family reported he had shot three deer out of season (Nov. 16, 20 and 22, 2019), including a 17-point buck taken on private land near Ridgeland.
The woman allowed wardens into the family garage, where they discovered three deer carcasses.
