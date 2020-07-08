The Rusk County Health Department confirmed Friday, July 3, a Rusk County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The individual was in their 70s and had known underlying medical conditions. The county health department is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones.
“Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19,” Rusk County Health Officer Dawn Brost said. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted, past and present.”
On June 19, county health officials reported the county’s first COVID-19 hospitalization. The hospitalized resident was hospitalized outside of the county at an Acute Care Hospital.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county was reported April 3.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new data dashboard on June 23. The data dashboard consists of maps and tables that toggle between counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) regions. The counties and regions are color-coded to indicate overall COV1D-19 activity status of low, medium, or high.
Overall activity status is a summary indicator based on two data points: the burden of cases and the trajectory of cases.
Burden, also defined as case rate, is the total number of cases a county or region has per 100,000 Wisconsin residents in the past two weeks, and is described as low, moderate, moderately high, or high. Trajectory, also defined as case change, refers to the percent change of cases in the past two weeks, and is described as shrinking, growing, or having no significant change.
Rusk County has a low COVID-19 burden case rate and a low activity level.
The dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays by 2 p..m and can be found at http://dhs.wisconsin .gov/covid-19/local.htm.
There were no active cases in the county as of Monday, July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.