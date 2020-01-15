Traffic was expected to start moving again late Monday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2020, on U.S. Hwy. 12 at Knapp, Wis., in Dunn County, following a major freight train derailment there.
Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd reported that the event took place just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. U.S. Hwy. 12 was closed for a distance of more than three miles, between county highways K and Q, he added.
A notice from the Sheriff’s Office was sent to area media shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, indicating Hwy. 12 had reopened to traffic.
The Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a Union Pacific train that had derailed near the 190th St crossing east of the Village of Knapp in Stanton Township, Bygd said in a press release.
Dunn County deputies, Menomonie Fire and Ambulance, Boyceville and Colfax Fire Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Highway Department responded to the scene, he added.
There were no injuries and no loss of hazardous materials after the eastbound train went off the tracks, Bygd said.
He said Union Pacific personnel were at the scene evaluating the derailment on Sunday.
