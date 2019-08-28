Three calls reporting suspicious activity of two men with a lemur on a leash were received by Rusk County Dispatch on Aug. 14.
According to the dispatch report, at 10:20 a.m. a caller from a Bruce business reported two men in a silver four-door vehicle, with bumper stickers, sitting in their vehicle. At one point the men entered the store, one carrying on his head a lemur on a pink leash. The men allegedly did not purchase any items however did request to purchase sexual enhancement products.
The store clerk told the men they would need a prescription for the items they wanted to buy and directed them toward Ladysmith. The men returned to their vehicles and eventually left the parking lot.
At 12:10 p.m. dispatch received a call from a Ladysmith restaurant reporting two men with a lemur requesting similar products while in the drive-thru of the restaurant. According to the report, the driver was described as a white male, having a scruffy beard and wearing a baseball cap. The passenger and lemur with the pink leash were also still in the vehicle.
A third call was received at 12:40 p.m. when a Bruce parent reported a four-door silver vehicle with bumper stickers on the back of the vehicle, occupied by two men and a lemur, was following her teenage daughter. The men did not attempt to make contact with the teen.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for more information about these incidents or any possible risk the men could pose.
