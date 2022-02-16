An agreement has been reached in a Rusk County Circuit Court case for a Minnesota man involved in a crash that left one man dead and another injured during a bachelor party where his blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit.
Brennon T. Plaisted, 29, Oak Grove, Minn., is charged with one felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one felony count of injury by intoxicated use with a vehicle.
Plaisted appeared virtually in Rusk County Circuit Court on Feb. 10 for a motion hearing. An agreement between the defense and State has been reached and the parties are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 28 for a plea hearing.
During the motion hearing, defense attorney Frederic Bruno told the court that they have an agreement of “substantial terms” and that the result would have Plaisted charged with misdemeanor convictions and not felonies.
The minute details of the agreement are being ironed out, according to Bruno.
Without the pending agreement, Plaisted could be sentenced up to 36.5 years incarceration or $125,000 in fines or both.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:45 p.m., Sept. 14, 2019 Wisconsin Department of Natural resources responded to an ATV crash on County B in the Town of Richland.
Prior to the crash ATV driver Alan Hanson and his passenger were returning to a cabin during a bachelor party. After the crash, life saving measures were attempted on Hanson; however, he was pronounced dead after sustaining fatal head and neck injuries from the crash. The passenger sustained mild-post concussive symptoms as well as abrasions, wrist pain and cuts from the crash.
Plaisted was the driver of a UTV and had one passenger. There were several other ATV’s following the group traveling northbound on County B. Plaisted was seen driving near the center line on County B next to Hanson.
The criminal complaint alleges contact between the UTV and ATV was made, causing the ATV to veer right at impact. The ATV tipped as it entered the east ditch and rolled over.
Hanson and his passenger were ejected into the ditch when the ATV rolled over and continued into the nearby field.
At impact, the UTV rotated clockwise across both lanes of travel and came to a stop facing southbound.
Following the crash Plaisted and two others began performing life saving measures on Hanson until first responders arrived.
Initially the criminal complaint alleges Plaisted denied colliding with the ATV and denied drinking that morning. However, when speaking with DNR wardens, Plaisted’s eyes were glossy and red and he spoke with a thick tongue. At the scene, Plaisted had several inconsistencies in his account of the crash from what other witnesses reported.
Plaisted failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test. He was placed under arrest and transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith for a legal blood draw. At the time of the crash, Plaisted’s blood alcohol content was .329.
He has been released on a $50,000 cash bond.
Plaisted is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on Feb. 28 for a plea and sentencing hearing.
