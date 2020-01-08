Christie Mountain has been listed for sale at $1.25 million.
The property at 13755 County O near Bruce and Weyerhaeuser is listed by Feather Real Estate Group, which has offices in Eau Claire, Chetek and Rice Lake.
The website states Christie Mountain has been the “go to” place for skiers and snowboarders since 1977, calling it a “long established working ski hill located in the Blue Hills of Northern Wisconsin.”
The property is listed as 122.16 acres, having 30 trails with a 350-foot vertical drop.
“Features include night skiing on all terrains, tubing, six lifts with longest run 4,000 feet. All snow making and grooming equipment are included. Multiple buildings on site including a ski chalet and honm. Used value of the equipment included is over $800,000,” the site states.
County tax listings show the property is currently owned by David and Suzanne Vohs.
A Wikipedia entry for the business states:
Christie Mountain ski area was designed and built by George and Pat Sorenson in the 1970s. The Sorensons named the ski area after the Stem Christie--the name of a turn used in alpine skiing--and opened it for business in 1977. They designed a series of trails, installed two chairlifts, drilled a well, created a holding pond for snow-making water, and built a chalet.
After operating the business for eight years, the Sorensons sold the operation to Jim and Laura Landreth in 1985. They added a living quarters to the chalet, added new ski runs, and started the legend of the Blue Hills Beast.
David and Sue Vohs purchased Christie Mountain from the Landreths in 1998 and, along with their daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and David Luettgerodt, currently own and operate the business. The Vohs have added ski, snowboarding, and snow tubing trails (a total of thirty trails). They have also added a natural rock wall climbing area with four 30-foot routes.
