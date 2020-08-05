The victim of a train crash with a vehicle north of Conrath was airlifted with serious injuries Friday.
The accident involved Rachel Lechleitner, 18, of Conrath. She had surgeries for multiple broken bones over the weekend, according to information posted on her Facebook page.
The crash occurred at about 8 p.m., July 31, at the Canadian National crossing on Lamp Road near where the roadway intersects with County G.
A preliminary traffic accident report shows Lechleitner was driving a vehicle southbound on Lamp Road and encountered a railroad crossing on Lamp Road. The crossing is only controlled by a crossbuck sign, not by flashing lights or arms.
The train was also southbound.
The vehicle failed to stop at the crossing and was struck broadside by the train. The vehicle was pushed about 770 feet down the tracks then pushed off the tracks.
According to Rusk County Sheriff’s Department dispatch records, law enforcement received a call from CN Police reporting the accident. The caller reported one female with head injuries.
Lechleitner is the daughter of Amber Cecil and David Lechleitner.
On Facebook, family is asking for community support and prayers.
“Please send up prayers for her. She’s going to need the Lord on this one,” Cecil said.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Ladysmith Fire Department and Life Link III helicopter.
