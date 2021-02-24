A member of the Cornell Fire Department was injured while responding to a structure fire in the W7800 block of County D, Conrath, Friday, Feb. 19.
According to the Rusk County Dispatch Report, a water shed next to a home caught on fire. The fire was caused by a heat lamp in the shed, according to Sheldon Fire Chief Chad Jones.
Firefighters from Jump River, Cornell and Ladysmith fire departments responded to provide mutual aid to the Sheldon Fire Department with the support of additional tankers. The fire spread to the nearby home. According to Jones, the home is a complete loss. All family members and animals were removed from the home for safety when the shed first caught on fire.
During the course of extinguishing the fire, a 38 Special revolver went off due to the fire and caused injury to one member of the Cornell Fire Department. According to the dispatch report, the injury will be required to be investigated by the Department of Justice.
