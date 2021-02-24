Fireman injured

Members of several area fire departments respond to a structure fire in the W7800 block of County D, Conrath. While firefighters were on scene, a .38 Special revolver discharged and caused injury to a Cornell firefighter. The firefighter was transported by ambulance to an awaiting medical helicopter and taken to a hospital for treatment. The Sheldon Fire Department, with the mutual aid from Jump River, Cornell, and Ladysmith fire departments responded to a shed on fire that eventually spread to the nearby home. The fire was determined to have been caused by a heat lamp, according to Sheldon Fire Chief Chad Jones. Additional tankers responded to the scene to help fire crews battle the fire. Also responding to the fire were the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Rusk County Ambulance.

