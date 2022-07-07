The town of Atlanta will not sell land that owners of Christie Mountain had offered to purchase with an eye toward possible future expansion of the ski hill in Rusk County.
That was the outcome last week of a special Atlanta Town Board meeting, at which about 50 town residents decided what to do with two adjacent undeveloped landlocked parcels totaling almost 80 acres immediately south of the recreation area north of Weyerhaeuser.
The vote was 32 against selling and nine in favor. Concerns ranged from the town losing logging revenue if the land is sold to the potential of additional runoff negatively affecting neighboring properties if more ski hills are developed.
Christie Mountain owners had offered to purchase two parcels of land, one at 36.93 acres and another at 38.98 acres. They had proposed an $80,000 purchase price, saying the land recently appraised for $68,000.
This purchase offer was much less than the $106,000 owners paid to the town in 2012 for an adjacent 80 acres of neighboring through a land contract. At that time, about 80 acres of land remained in town ownership. This is the land Christie Mountain owners now want to purchase for possible expansion of skiing opportunities to the south.
About 40 people turned out for the special meeting at Atlanta Town Hall.
“I would like to thank everyone who reached out in support of Christie over the past week, as well as those who attended the meeting to vote for what they felt best for the parcels of land in question,” said Christie Mountain General Manager Andrea Vohs.
Christie Mountain is located on the south side of County O, roughly between Fire Lane and Norwegian roads.
In 1976, George Sorenson founded Christie Mountain with 38 acres of land he owned and another 160 acres of town land. At the time, town officials set up a perpetual land lease for the 160 acres of town land that Sorenson did not own. This land lease would legally stay in effect as long as Christie Mountain was a ski hill and would stay with Christie Mountain regardless of ownership of the ski hill.
Dave and Sue Vohs purchased the business in 1998 as well as 80 of the 160 acres of land that was being leased from the town.
Several years ago, after some residents started to question the low price of the land lease, town board members started requesting more money be paid annually for the lease or the land be purchased outright.
The lease was fully legal and could not be broken unless Christie’s owners agreed to it or Christie was no longer an operational ski area, according to Vohs.
“We were not in a financial position to pay the increase they were proposing on the land lease or to purchase the land but, in 2012, after being asked repeatedly over a number of years, we finally agreed to break the land lease,” Vohs said. “We purchased the 80 acres that Christie occupied for its appraised price of $106,000 on a land contract with the township. At the time, we could not afford to pursue the full 160 acres, so 80 acres went back to the township.”
Vohs said her vision for the property includes year round recreation, a larger chalet or more lodging.
The town currently owns 320 acres of landlocked property in the Blue Hills which is logged every 12 to 20 years and creates a stream of income for the township.
The land Christie Mountain owners want to develop is about ready again to be logged. Business owners have said they are willing to “gladly work with the town and allow them the revenue from that next cutting.”
The parcels were described as a “cash cow” for the town with logging revenue going into a fund that so far has helped fund building a new town hall and tractor shed and purchasing two tractors.
Logging is projected to bring in at least $80,000 with each cutting, compared with one-time-only revenue from a land sale.
