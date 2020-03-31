MILWAUKEE, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a Division of Webster Bank, N.A., is pleased to donate $25,000 to support nonprofit organizations serving the Milwaukee and Sheboygan, Wisconsin communities during these unprecedented times.
The funds, which will provide basic needs for individuals and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, include grants to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Sheboygan County Food Bank, and the United Way of Sheboygan County.
"As the impact of COVID-19 continues to rapidly evolve, we understand the challenges our communities are facing day-to-day to remain healthy," said Chad Wilkins, President of HSA Bank. "We're dedicated to doing what we can to help support the safety and well-being of our neighbors and their families through the great work of these nonprofit organizations."
This contribution is part of a larger donation from Webster Bank, of which the American Red Cross will receive $60,000 to distribute across its chapters, including in Wisconsin.
HSA Bank is committed to supporting its community, especially in times of disaster. In 2019, the organization donated to more than 30 nonprofits across the country including the United Way, American Red Cross, and Junior Achievement. For more information, visit hsabank.com.
About HSA Bank:
HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA investment solutions such as HSAdvisor+. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 3 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of December 31, 2019, HSA Bank has $8.5 billion in total footings (assets) comprising $6.4 billion in deposit balances and $2.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.
