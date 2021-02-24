The Wisconsin wolf harvest season opened Monday, Feb. 22, and was scheduled through Sunday, Feb. 28, in accordance with a circuit court order, but the state has ordered that all zones be closed today (Feb. 24).
The DNR received 27,151 wolf harvest applications. There were 2,380 harvest authorizations available for applicants eligible to obtain a carcass/pelt tag.
During the Natural Resources Board Special Meeting on Feb. 15, the board unanimously voted for a harvest quota of 200 wolves outside reservation lands. Of the approved quota, 119 wolves are allocated to the state, and 81 wolves are allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes in response to the Tribes’ declaration and in accordance with treaty rights within the Ceded Territory.
About 24 hours after the season opened, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced wolf harvesting Zones 2, 5 and 6 would close to hunting and trapping effective 10 a.m. today (Feb. 24). Later on Tuesday, it was announced that Zones 1, 3 and 4 will be closed at 3 p.m. today, as harvests approached quota levels in some zones.
Barron County is mostly in Zone 6, with a southeast corner and small northern section in Zone 3.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, the following harvest totals were posted on the DNR website: 9 in Zone 1 (quota-31), 21 in Zone 2 (quota-18), 16 in Zone 3 (quota-20), 0 in Zone 4 (quota-6), 18 in Zone 5 (quota-27) and 18 in Zone 6 (quota-17).
That adds up to a total kill of 82 as of Tuesday evening, quickly closing on the statewide quota of 119.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal endangered species list on Jan. 4, 2021, returning management authority to the lower 48 states and tribes.
The DNR will continue to plan for a wolf harvest season to open on Nov. 6, 2021, while simultaneously working towards completing a wolf management plan to guide management decisions beginning in 2022.
Visit the DNR website for additional information on wolf hunting and trapping, wolf management and wolf conflict abatement.
