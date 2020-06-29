STURTEVANT, Wis., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis Company, a leading manufacturer in barbering and grooming products, is introducing its Andis Women Wet/Dry Shaver, the first item in their new women's personal trimming line. The Wet/Dry Shaver is a reusable, rechargeable alternative to disposable razors.
The electric shaver can be used in the shower or on dry skin without uncomfortable tugging or pulling thanks to lithium-ion battery technology that runs for 60 minutes on a single charge. Its sleek, lightweight design is also easy to clean with a snap-off, dual-foil shaver head.
"For nearly 100 years, Andis has been producing the highest quality hair trimming and clipping products for professionals. This expansion into personal trimming for consumers is the next step in bringing Andis quality to the at-home market," said Laura Andis Bishop, Co-CEO of Andis Company. "Our new women's personal trimming line gives women an environmentally friendly option to handle their hair, their way."
The Wet/Dry Shaver gives a complete, smooth shave without wasting water. Using an electric blade, it shaves closer to the surface with more comfort than a traditional shaver. Most importantly, you don't have to purchase an endless supply of disposable blades – just recharge and reuse.
The Andis Women Wet/Dry Shaver comes packaged in an attractive matte finish canister and includes a charging stand and adapter, foil guard, cleaning brush and travel pouch. The Wet/Dry Shaver is available for purchase here for $49.99.
For more information on the Andis Women Wet/Dry Shaver, visit https://at-home.andis.com/womenstrimming
About Andis® Company
Andis® Company, a family held business founded in 1922, is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to trim, cut, curl, straighten and dry hair. The company's products are purchased in more than 90 countries by barbers and salon professionals, consumers, hotels, motels, resorts, small animal groomers and large animal groomers and shearers. To find a local distributor, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.
Contact:
Michael Horecki
Bruce Bock
608-556-6999
262-884-2600
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.