MILWAUKEE and GREEN BAY, Wis., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) — part of the WEC Energy Group family of companies — announced today they are contributing $1 million through their charitable foundations to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations supporting front-line efforts — primarily hospitals, first responders and food pantries.
"At a time like this, our commitment to the safety and welfare of our employees and the communities we serve has never been more critical," said Kevin Fletcher, president and CEO — WEC Energy Group. "Our foundations have supported organizations serving our communities for decades. It is in that tradition that we are driven to support these vital services as they face unprecedented challenges."
To increase the impact of the relief effort, the foundations are earmarking $300,000 of the $1 million to match, dollar for dollar, the personal donations made by employees to organizations fighting the effects of the pandemic.
The foundations have already taken actions to address the urgent needs of this crisis through donations to numerous groups including the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Brown County United Way and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for COVID-19 grants should follow the normal grant process outlined on the We Energies Foundation website and the WPS Foundation website.
About We Energies Foundation and WPS Foundation
Since they were established, the We Energies and WPS foundations have provided more than $200 million in contributions to programs that support nonprofit organizations that promote education, community development, arts and culture, and the environment in the communities served by We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Michigan Gas Utilities and Minnesota Energy Resources.
The We Energies Foundation and WPS Foundation are funded by stockholders of WEC Energy Group, not by the customers of its utility subsidiaries.
Learn more at we-energies.com and wisconsinpublicservice.com
