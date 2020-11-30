NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: - Carnivore Meat Company sustainability initiatives result in three-year price stability, reduction in shipping material usage and annual costs savings. - Next phase efforts will increase the company's food production by 30% while reducing electricity consumption by 200,800 KW annually. - Shipping material usage to drop by 30% for Vital Essentials and Vital Cat brands. - Reduction of 16.9 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually in Green Bay, Wisconsin.