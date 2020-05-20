MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojourner, Wisconsin's largest provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services, has announced its #UntilSheCan domestic violence awareness campaign to garner support for survivors and spark critical conversations about family violence.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. While the recent stay-at-home order may safeguard against COVID-19, it can be deadly for someone living with an abusive partner. Milwaukee alone experienced an alarming 28% increase in reported domestic violence cases in April 2020 compared to April 2019.
"Survivors need hope and support now more than ever," said Sojourner President and CEO Carmen Pitre. "The #UntilSheCan campaign is that beacon of hope. It encourages people to lend their voices to help those who are being hurt. We hope to drive aid and awareness within our community and even nationwide."
The #UntilSheCan campaign includes a powerful video series that shares stories of domestic violence survivors read by survivors themselves or influential figures in the Milwaukee community on their behalf. Often, survivors of domestic violence cannot share their experiences publicly for reasons of safety and healing.
"#UntilSheCan speak her own truth," said Pitre. "The community can share her story as a rally cry for action."
Participating in #UntilSheCan is easy and has a high impact. Participants can donate to Sojourner or share survivors' videos on social media. There is also an #UntilSheCan social media challenge in which participants write #UntilSheCan on their own faces in purple (the domestic violence awareness color) to show support for survivors, then challenge at least three friends to do the same. As many survivors cannot yet share their identities, the challenge calls on the rest of nation to be advocates for domestic violence and express solidarity.
The #UntilSheCan campaign also raises awareness of resources available to help domestic violence survivors, such as safety planning, emergency shelter, help filing restraining orders, support services and a 24-hour hotline.
Learn more about the #UntilSheCan campaign and Sojourner at familypeacecenter.org/UntilSheCan.
About Sojourner
The mission of Sojourner is to transform lives impacted by domestic violence. Sojourner provides crisis housing, system advocacy and individual support. Sojourner is the largest provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin, serving more than 11,800 clients annually. Our primary goals are to ensure the safety of victims of family violence and to provide a pathway out of violence for victims and abusers through opportunities to make positive and lasting changes for themselves and their children. Sojourner is committed to creating communities where people live peacefully. For more information, visit www.familypeacecenter.org or call the 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: (414) 933-2722.
