Models Beckon a New Era of Middleweight Capability, Performance, and Attitude from Harley-Davidson -- 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America(TM) adventure touring and Bronx(TM) streetfighter models available in late 2020 -- New Harley-Davidson 975cc and 1250cc Revolution® Max - the powerful all-new liquid-cooled V-Twin engines -- Horsepower and torque range announced -- New partnerships with Brembo® and Michelin® support middleweight development