- Net income strong at $18.1 million, 34% above both second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019 - Net income of $42.1 million for first nine months of 2020, compared to $42.3 million for first nine months of 2019 - Earnings per diluted common share of $1.72 and $3.97 for the three and nine months ended September 30 - Return on average assets was 1.55% and 1.35% for the three and nine months ended September 30 - Exceptional secondary mortgage revenue continued in third quarter, again attributable to strong refinance activity - Merger of Advantage Community Bancshares, Inc. consummated and integrated in August, adding $172 million in assets and four branches in Central Wisconsin and the Wausau area - Common stock repurchases resumed in third quarter after a second quarter pause