WAUKESHA, Wis., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When social distancing and shelter-in-place orders are creating unique business challenges, Generac Power Systems is offering dynamic new solutions for homeowners that redefine the customer experience. By implementing a virtual appointment and a touchless inspection program in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Generac is taking the appropriate steps to minimize contact as well as disruptions that may occur in providing its products and installations to customers.
There are typically three steps involved for a homeowner to secure backup power: the appointment, the installation and the inspection. After collaborating with the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), IAEI (International Association of Electrical Inspectors) and ICC (International Code Council), Generac developed a virtual home inspection program and checklist that addresses all three steps and can be utilized in areas where inspections may not be available or may be significantly delayed.
By offering a functional solution for inspections that can be deployed during the social distancing timeframe, Generac and its dealer network are building on their market-leader position. With the ability to consult with the homeowner for clean energy as well as automatic home standby power solutions, the company has proactively addressed a common and critical concern for homeowners seeking to acquire a backup power solution.
"Without a reliable power supply, life at home can be tumultuous. We've seen significant increases in requests for our products and services as the pandemic has kept more people inside, ever more aware of their reliance on the home's ability to keep itself powered," said Jake Thomas, Director of Global Service Operations with Generac Power Systems.
Bob Cramer, Technical Applications Manager at Generac, has been specializing in installation and code issues since 2006. Cramer says he's trained thousands of contractors, installers and inspectors on products, code and installation practices, adding: "We knew that to keep essential businesses moving, we needed to virtualize our contact with homeowners. Successfully setting up an effective remote appointment and inspection process took remarkable teamwork, but it's worth it to keep everyone safe and prepared."
The free virtual appointment and touchless inspections will identify the necessary technical inputs and specifications normally obtained through the on-site, in-home inspection process, but will be largely conducted through real time video chat technologies whereby the backup power expert will facilitate a step-by-step conversation with the homeowner. From properly sizing the correct backup solution for the home to a checklist to expedite inspection, this new virtual process re-instills peace of mind and prevents risk of COVID-19 transmission.
To find out much more about Generac's Clean Energy Solutions and Backup Generators virtual appointments, please visit www.generac.com.
About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. More than 60 years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.
