SUSSEX, Wis., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through these times of uncertainty, QuadMed has turned to data analytics to take the guesswork out of decision making and to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the clients and patients they serve. Through predictive analytics, the worksite health and wellness provider is calculating risk scores and identifying specific vulnerabilities of each population, allowing them to precisely allocate resources and services.
Jeanne Scheide, President of QuadMed explained, "While many vendors and health care providers have scrambled to do more of everything in the hopes of having an impact, QuadMed is taking a data-driven approach that allows us to target our efforts and mitigate the impact to our patients' health and our clients' health care spend."
The forward-thinking response by QuadMed has been made possible through their exclusive partnership with BSG Analytics, LLC (BSGA), a nationally recognized health care data analytics firm with more than 30 years of experience transforming complex health care data into actionable, cost-effective solutions.
To analyze the impact to each population, BSGA calculates aggregated risk based on the prevalence of health conditions and age groups with higher hospitalization and death rates related to COVID-19. That risk is then compared with cost drivers such as infection and testing rates, behavioral health impact, deferment of elective procedures and gaps in care for those with underlying health conditions.
"By understanding the unique risk that each of our clients face, we can ensure resources and programs are targeted to areas that will create the greatest population health and cost outcomes, and we will have the data to demonstrate our impact," said Scheide.
Though QuadMed is tailoring services to meet specific population needs, proactive support for high-risk patients has become customary. Primary care providers and nurses across the organization continue to conduct extensive outreach to patients who are likely to develop severe complications from COVID-19.
To reduce unnecessary hospitalization due to COVID-19, QuadMed has implemented a home recovery program that provides a comprehensive care package to patients with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. In addition to monitoring supplies such as a thermometer and pulse oximeter, the program provides daily check-ins and around-the-clock support, helping to ensure a safe and smooth recovery.
Following recommendations by health authorities, QuadMed has adopted a virtual-first approach and has expanded virtual visits to all clients at no additional cost. The technology has enabled the company to provide high-demand services to populations remotely, including primary care and behavioral health.
Scheide explained that while QuadMed has worked tirelessly to implement new services and programs to meet the immediate needs of clients and patients, the company remains focused on the future.
"Through our partnership with BSGA, we have a unique opportunity to understand not only where we need to focus our efforts right now, but also the long-term result of those efforts," said Scheide. "While this pandemic has shifted the way that we deliver health care, I remain confident that the changes we are making today will have a positive impact on shaping the health of our populations for many years to come."
About QuadMed
QuadMed (quadmedical.com) is a nationally recognized provider of onsite, near-site and shared site employer-sponsored health and wellness solutions. The model features a full continuum of high-quality, patient-centered services proven to decrease costs by increasing accessibility and engagement. The company's nearly 30-year track record of success is rooted in integrating prevention-focused primary care with leading-edge technology and analytics. QuadMed was created in 1991 as a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD).
About BSG Analytics
BSG Analytics LLC (BSGA) transforms data into actionable knowledge using proprietary data aggregation, risk-adjustment, modeling and actuarial benchmarking tools. BSGA works with health care industry stakeholders to improve the ways in which care is provided, resulting in better quality, improved efficiency and lower costs. Based in Wisconsin, BSGA has more than 30 years of health care industry experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.