Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.