MADISON, Wis., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA identifies 3Data as an emerging leader in the 3D data visualization market, specifically handling cybersecurity threat intelligence, IoT monitoring, and IT operations management.
- Global Data Visualization Market Report 2020 reports that the global data visualization market, valued at $4.51 billion (2017), is expected to grow to $7.76 billion by 2023
- MarketsAndMarkets projects the $152.71 billion (2018) cybersecurity market to grow to $248.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2023
The complexities of managing and protecting an organization's technological footprint have increased a hundred-fold in the past twenty years. We have more people, using more devices, to access more precious information.
To overcome these challenges of scale, cybersecurity analysts need powerful analysis and visualization tools.
"When making critical decisions, we want organizations to have full situational awareness to predict, detect, and respond to threats, reduce downtime, and mitigate risk. Using 3D visualizations adds context to information by overlaying the data onto 3D maps and buildings so organizations can see and understand data in the three-dimensional context we see our physical world in." – Wallon Walusayi, 3Data CEO via an interview with Forbes
3Data offers organizations an intuitive platform with a virtual assistant named Apollo to help users take action and respond to situations faster. The 3Data Platform fuses all of your data together and puts the big picture into context, helping all teams involved stay on the same page. The platform supports many different types of data streams including 3D building renderings, network topology visualizations, other business intelligence tools, and even 360 camera feeds, all unified in a collaborative virtual environment.
And it's device agnostic. While one team member is accessing 3Data on their laptop, their collaborative counterpart could be in a virtual reality headset.
"Using 3Data's platform, you quite literally feel like you're in a war room or a command center. With every component of one's cybersecurity operations visualized, mapped, and color-coded, you know exactly where your problems are at all times." – QuHarrison Terry, Founder of Trends Exchange
3Data just raised a $1.3 million round of funding from Mark Cuban Companies, HTC Vive, and others.
To learn how you can bolster your organization's data visualization and cybersecurity threat intelligence, head over to https://3data.io/
Media Contact:
Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
r@vnmusa.com
