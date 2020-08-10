MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayak owners can secure their kayak to a rooftop rack or trailer to protect it from theft with BOLT Lock's "Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology" Cable Locks. BOLT Locks operate using the vehicle ignition key. Specially crafted tumblers permanently learn the vehicle ignition key the first time it is inserted into the lock.
BOLT's Cable Lock is a 6' long coil coated with ¼-inch thick black vinyl. It has a double ball bearing lock mechanism, is weatherproof and has a stainless-steel lock shutter to keep dirt and moisture out. A plate tumbler sidebar prevents picking and bumping and the auto return spring locks automatically when the key is removed.
"Our one-key convenience makes it easy to figure out which key operates the Cable Lock. You no longer have to carry around a heavy keychain with multiple keys," explained Jason Buckles, Sales Account Manager for BOLT Lock.
BOLT Cable Locks are year/make/model specific and they are available for most General Motors, Ford, RAM//Jeep and Toyota vehicles on the road today. Other BOLT Locks are also offered such as padlocks, coupler locks, receiver locks and off-vehicle coupler locks that all operate using the "one key" vehicle ignition key technology.
To learn how BOLT Locks operate, visit https://www.boltlock.com/how-it-works.
About BOLT (Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology)
BOLT locks come with a limited lifetime warranty. Find a BOLT retailer by using the zip code finder a. BOLT locks are also available at 4-Wheel Parts stores, AdvanceAutoParts.com, O'Reilly's, NAPA, and SummitRacing.com. For more information, visit www.boltlock.com or call 844.972.7547. Follow BOLT: Facebook.com/boltlock, Instagram: @boltlock or Twitter: @BOLTLock.
