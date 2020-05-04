RIPON, Wis., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, a brand already known for its legendary durability, is taking that legend to the next level and, in the absence of sport, creating some entertainment with a livestream. The brand kicked off the testing by continuously washing a 20-pound load of hockey pucks.
This livestream is a glimpse inside the company's test lab and shows the creative ways it pushes the commercial quality consumer products to their limits. With no sports or hockey finals on television, Speed Queen has created the next best spectator sport. Few other manufacturers would feel confident enough to do this and livestream it.
Speed Queen's current test has a TR7 top load washer running 43 Faswin and Rubena hockey pucks through a continuous rotation of the machine cycles. The hockey puck livestream will continue for a minimum of 30 days, before being replaced by a new 24/7 challenge that puts the brand's commercial quality built with American pride on live display.
"Our reliability lab team is always coming up with creative ways to test our machines," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Speed Queen Consumer distribution. "This heavy load is a good benchmark of our commercial quality and ultimate reliability. Hockey pucks seemed a great fit right now with no sports and all of us sheltering at home," he added.
To view the livestream visit speedqueen.com/legend.
Speed Queen commercial laundry equipment is engineered and tested to deliver 25 years of service in the average household. To learn more about Speed Queen's range of products and find a dealer in your area, visit speedqueen.com.
About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.