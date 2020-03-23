MILWAUKEE, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Products & Engineering ("MPE-INC" or the "Company"), a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, is taking action following President Trump's invocation of the Defense Production Act by increasing production of off-the-shelf preconfigured medical carts for ventilators.
In order to treat the most severe COVID-19 cases, the healthcare system's capacity is expected to be met. As a result, Emergency ICU centers will be needed in highly affected areas. Without portable medical carts with ventilators configured and positioned for fast-paced functionality and mobility, however, they will be dangerously ill-equipped.
Ventilators are critical in the treatment of the most severe cases of COVID-19 in helping patients to breathe, but without portable carts a hospital lacks the fluidity it needs to maximize its impact on patient care.
"As demand for ventilators surges around the world, we are ramping up medical cart production, and as a medical device equipment manufacturer, MPE is classified as an Essential Business - which means we will remain fully operational in the event a Federal, State, or Local quarantine is mandated," said Hank Kohl, President & CEO of MPE-INC.
Based in Milwaukee, MPE's FDA registered factory and quality management systems for the healthcare industry remains fully operational with low risk to supply chain and fulfillment of medical customers' current demand. Their 200 dedicated employees are working overtime to contribute to the fight against coronavirus.
The health and safety of the nation is MPE's top priority with the capacity to focus on assisting in the pandemic. Contact MPE now by phone or by email. MPE is ready to help.
MPE-INC is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design and engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs, leveraging a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base "Concept to Completion" solutions. MPE-INC is headquartered in Milwaukee. For more information, please visit http://www.mpe-inc.com.
