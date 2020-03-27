HARTLAND, Wis., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Right now, people all over the country are stepping up to ensure that patients receive the medical care they need, grocery store shelves are stocked and employees have access to the technology they need to work from home. The COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted just how many services Americans rely on to keep their lives moving.
Essential businesses have been ramping up their operations during the COVID-19 outbreak. Batteries Plus Bulbs, a retailer of batteries, bulbs and cell phone repair services, has been helping to ensure that businesses can serve their customers and healthcare providers can care for patients. Ways that the company has been able to assist its commercial customers include:
- Equipping hospitals with hundreds of specialized batteries for the computer carts they rely on to update electronic medical records, portability that's especially necessary in makeshift clinics
- Providing national retailers with batteries for pallet jacks, battery-powered shopping carts and floor scrubbers — equipment used around the clock to fulfill the recent surge of online orders, enable handicapped customers to shop in-store and ensure facilities are clean
In addition to continuing to provide its commercial customers with the batteries they rely on, Batteries Plus Bulbs is keeping its more than 700 stores across 47 states open to provide consumers with access to the batteries and device repair services they need. For example:
- Keeping up with increased demand for coin cell batteries for personal medical devices like thermometers and glucose meters
- Supplying consumers with laptop chargers and cables — the demand for which has increased by double digits in recent weeks — as more people begin working from home
- Repairing old laptops and tablets and replacing batteries in devices that kids need for learning and entertainment
"Our customers have gone out of their way to thank us for remaining open to address their specific needs, whether that's providing reliable batteries for first responders' vehicles or helping thousands of remote employees stay connected," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. "We're taking every step possible to make sure that all of our customers, from hospitals and warehouses to delivery drivers and newly ordained homeschoolers, are able to get the batteries and services they need in a safe and timely manner."
To help customers and staff practice social distancing, Batteries Plus Bulbs stores are offering curbside pickup. Customers can call their local store to place an order, drive to Batteries Plus Bulbs and staff will deliver the orders to their cars. Additionally, Batteries Plus Bulbs locations are adhering to recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) to increase cleaning and disinfecting efforts to ensure the safety of customers who prefer to shop in-store. Batteries Plus Bulbs also offers products for purchase through its website, batteriesplus.com.
About Batteries Plus Bulbs: Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/.
