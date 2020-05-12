WAUKESHA, Wis., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blizzard Lighting is a leading developer & manufacturer of LED lighting products for event production, entertainment, theater, house of worship, and architectural markets, as well as the IRiS™ brand of LED video wall display panels, and has been innovating and creating for over 10 years.
In the midst of the modern world's longest "intermission" in history, Blizzard is doing what they can to help on as many fronts as possible. Closest to home, they are committed to keeping their entire staff employed and paid until the curtain rises and the stage lights come up again.
Outside of their internal team, Blizzard is working hard to identify opportunities where they can help the community at large, and for over a month have been working with hospitals/medical professionals and state/local governments to leverage their expertise in global sourcing to backfill PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) stocks.
Blizzard Lighting purchased more than 300,000 high-quality KN95 masks from an FDA-registered facility. Blizzard's team worked with trusted, long-time suppliers in China to manufacture and transport the masks despite daily regulatory upheavals in both the United States and China. On April 27th, shipments started to arrive at their warehouse in Wisconsin, where they began fulfilling customer orders.
Blizzard is offering 10-packs of the masks for sale on their website (with volume discounts & free shipping) to the general public and has seen an overwhelming response of pre-orders while they work to procure more batches, and while they continue to seek out additional community partners to help distribute them to the front lines.
They have already partnered with The United Way of Greater Milwaukee, who is set up to quickly receive a large number of purchased masks--along with 10,000 masks donated by Blizzard--and will be able to distribute them efficiently to medical professionals in need, smaller community organizations, nursing homes, and other places where vital work is being done.
More details about Blizzard's mask offer and their core LED lighting & LED video products can be found at www.blizzardpro.com.
Contact: Amanda Witucki
Director of Marketing
Blizzard Lighting, LLC
Email: amanda@blizzardlighting.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.