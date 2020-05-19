MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people across Wisconsin are facing challenges that extend beyond medical care. These challenges include basic daily needs such as access to food and essential healthcare and educational supplies. MHS Health Wisconsin, a subsidiary of multi-national healthcare company Centene Corporation, is deploying these programs across the state.
Social determinants of health are non-medical barriers to achieving quality health outcomes. They include socioeconomic and environment factors such as food accessibility, employment, education and more. Research shows that medical care accounts for approximately 10 to 20 percent of health outcomes, while the other 80 to 90 percent is affected by the social determinants of health.
"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching and have extended beyond medical care to affect people's access to food, employment, connectivity, and more," said Sherry Husa, MHS Health President and CEO. "These social determinants of health have a significant impact on people's overall wellbeing, especially among vulnerable populations. MHS Health wants to help ensure we're supporting the additional needs of communities during this challenging time."
Hunger and Food Insecurity
The demand on food banks has significantly increased during this pandemic. Feeding America, a national hunger relief nonprofit, estimates these organizations will need an additional $1.4 billion in funding during the next six months to provide food assistance to people facing hunger. In partnership with Feeding America, Centene and MHS Health will coordinate a donation of 1 million meals a month for the next 12 months to feed those in Wisconsin and across the country.
MHS Health also donated $45,000 to food banks in Milwaukee, Eastern Wisconsin and Western Wisconsin.
Healthcare and Educational Supplies
To ensure community members have access to crucial supplies during this time of need, MHS Wisconsin, in coordination with Centene, will be purchasing 500 gift cards for use on essential items. MHS Wisconsin will deliver the cards to FQHCs and a local pharmacy for distribution to individuals in need. The gift cards will have a value of $35 and can be used to purchase essential healthcare and educational items, including diapers, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning supplies, and books.
In addition, MHS Health has donated:
- $5,000 to Discovery World to support the museum's online free, hands-on educational opportunities.
- $500 to Healthy Eats for Hospital Heroes. This organization prepares and delivers healthy meals to healthcare providers who are treating coronavirus patients at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
- 100 canvas bags filled with children's supplies donated to Milwaukee Health Services Community Health Center (FQHC) for patients at their COVID-19 testing tents.
- In partnership with Log Cabin Sewing Company, MHS Health will mail 300 masks to high-risk members.
About MHS Health Wisconsin
MHS Health Wisconsin, founded in 1984, is a health maintenance organization (HMO) that provides coverage for Wisconsin beneficiaries in BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid SSI and Medicare Advantage. The health plan serves more than 80,000 members. MHS Health's Medicaid plan is accredited through the NCQA. MHS Health, through its parent company, Centene Corp., also offers specialty services including behavioral health, life and health management, managed vision, telehealth services and pharmacy benefits management. For more information, visit www.mhswi.com.
About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.
Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.
