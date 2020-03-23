GRANTSBURG, Wis., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McNally Industries, LLC ("McNally"), a precision systems manufacturer to defense and industrial markets based in Grantsburg, Wisconsin is pleased to announce the addition of General Robert B. Neller and Mr. Dionel M. Aviles to its Board of Directors.
"We are excited to partner with Robert and Dionel," said Jim Segelstrom, CEO at McNally. "Their impressive backgrounds and deep collective experience across various facets of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy will prove invaluable as we seek to evaluate new ways to better serve our customers. Both Robert and Dionel each bring decades of leadership experience across strategy and operations and we are pleased to welcome such esteemed members of the U.S. Armed Forces to the McNally Board."
General Neller served as the 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps. Prior to that assignment, he served as the Commander, Marine Forces Command (and Central Command). General Neller also served as Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Assistant Division Commander for 1st and 2nd Marine Divisions, and President of the Marine Corps University.
"It's an exciting time to partner with the management team here at McNally," said Neller. "Their advanced capabilities and devotion towards being best-in-class in design engineering, complex test and assembly and precision machining, coupled with their relentless focus on being a consistent and reliable supplier to their customers is atypical in the defense supply chain. I'm eager to evaluate additional ways the McNally team can better support the U.S. DoD's desire to both modernize and support legacy programs of record."
Mr. Aviles served as Vice President of Policy & Outreach in the Government Affairs office of Lockheed Martin Corporation. In addition, he served as the 30th Under Secretary of the Navy which included a period as the Acting Secretary of the Navy. In this capacity he was responsible for all policy, administrative and resource allocation activities of the department. Prior to that appointment, Mr. Aviles served as Assistant Secretary of the Navy where he developed financial management policy and directed the financial operations of the Department of the Navy.
"McNally's significant momentum and growth, across a variety of new and existing programs of record, represent a clear vote of confidence from the Company's blue-chip customer base," said Aviles. "The substantial capital investment that McNally has made over the course of the past six months shows the Company's real commitment to invest in new capabilities, enhance quality and expand capacity to better support its customers. I am excited to share my government and industry experience as McNally navigates the complex the U.S. DoD and industry supply chain."
About McNally Industries
Founded in 1942 and headquartered in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, McNally provides advanced design engineering, complex test and assembly, and precision machining and manufacturing for mission-critical applications, primarily supporting both new and legacy platforms for the aerospace & defense and midstream oil & gas markets. The Company's full-service offerings range from initial product design and manufacturing to final testing and aftermarket support, including reverse engineering and technical data package development. The Company works with leading blue-chip clients that serve the U.S. Department of Defense and midstream oil & gas end markets. McNally is a portfolio company of Susquehanna Private Capital. For more information, please visit www.mcnallyindustries.com.
About Susquehanna Private Capital
SPC is an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group, LLP ("SIG"), one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms. SPC makes majority and minority investments in domestic, middle market companies across a variety of industries, including: aerospace, defense & government, business and franchise services, healthcare, and industrials. The firm is backed by a unique and patient capital base that gives management teams the freedom and flexibility to pursue business plans that maximize long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.spcllc.com.
