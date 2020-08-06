MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a major voter outreach in six key swing states, the Coalition for American Veterans has produced a powerful video opposing the presidential candidacy of Joe Biden.

The video will be distributed widely in six crucial swing states, with a "special message for American Veterans."  The message of the video – "Joe Biden and the Democrats stand opposed to your beliefs" – hits Biden on gun control, defunding the police, and illegal immigration.

The group plans to target voters in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.  Watch the video here:

https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/videos/ 

Between now and Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans is conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, rallies, telephone townhall meetings, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

 

