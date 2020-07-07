Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 89F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.