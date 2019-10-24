BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on October 24, 2019, declared a dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

 

