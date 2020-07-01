MILWAUKEE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank P. Crivello, Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced a contribution totaling $25,000 was donated to The New Horizon Center, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children in out-of-home care in the city of Milwaukee's. New Horizon is located just north of Milwaukee's Riverwest Neighborhood. In the last three years, Phoenix has made contributions totaling $150,000 to The New Horizon Center, Inc.
"The New Horizon Center is a special organization that lends great value, purpose, and service to our community. It is an organization very deserving of our support," said Frank P. Crivello in an official statement. "In addition to direct contributions, we have sponsored special outings for the children and parents served by New Horizon, including tickets to Packer games. It's an honor to provide essential funding in a time of such uncertainty."
The New Horizon Center, Inc. is a state licensed Child Placing Agency (Treatment Foster Care Program) that recruits, trains, and licenses children to be placed in caring and loving homes. New Horizon Center is also associated with New Horizon Day Care Center, LLC, serving children ages 6 weeks to 13 years old. The day care is dedicated to providing a safe, healthy, positive environment for children to learn, grow, discover, and strive to be their very best. Please visit https://newhorizondaycarecenter.com to learn more.
"We are very appreciative of the timely contributions Mr. Frank Crivello of Phoenix Investors has made to New Horizon Center, Inc. over the years. His commitment to giving graciously to the essential needs of others is unmatched in these uncertain times. He is a man who understands the reality of the moment and gives to it," said Saleem El-Amin, Co-Founder of New Horizon.
About Phoenix Investors
Founded by Frank P. Crivello, Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, WI whose core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve.
Phoenix's affiliate companies hold interests in over 30 million square feet of industrial, retail, office, and single tenant net-leased properties across 21 states. A 2018 survey conducted by NREI ranked Phoenix Investors as having the 28th largest total industrial real estate portfolio. Today, Phoenix principally specializes in the renovation and repositioning of large, former single tenant industrial facilities throughout the United States that were previously owned by major corporate clients, REITs, or financial institutions.
For more information visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.
