Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.