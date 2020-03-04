MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, has announced a $1 million grant to the Milwaukee Public Museum, underscoring the company's commitment to investing in Milwaukee's cultural and educational attractions. The grant will support both MPM's Annual Campaign and its Foundation for the Future Fund, which is dedicated to the Museum's efforts to plan for its future development and eventually new location.
"Northwestern Mutual believes in the importance of supporting institutions that positively impact the lives of those in the communities we serve," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Cultural attractions create connections, and this grant is made in recognition of the Milwaukee Public Museum's importance to the scientific, education, and cultural landscapes of the state of Wisconsin, both present and for future generations."
The Milwaukee Public Museum is the most-visited museum in Wisconsin, with more than 550,000 annual visitors. In 2019, students from 44 Wisconsin counties visited the Museum as part of 921 school field trips.
"We are immensely grateful to Northwestern Mutual for this generous grant and for the company's ongoing support of the Milwaukee Public Museum," said Dr. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum. "It will help fund the important scientific research, educational programming and current operations happening at the Museum today, while also allowing us to set our sights on the future."
While the Museum, with its 29 active researchers, student interns and academic partners, continues its scientific and educational operations, MPM is in the early stages of planning for its long-term future. The Foundation for the Future Fund, which includes this grant from Northwestern Mutual, will pay for costs associated with this strategic planning, such as developing a vision for the future, conducting feasibility studies, analyzing best practices and envisioning exhibit content designs.
Northwestern Mutual has a long history of support for the Milwaukee Public Museum, having made its first grant to MPM more than 55 years ago in 1964. In the years since, Northwestern Mutual has donated more than $6 million to the Museum. The support of Northwestern Mutual, through board service and financial grants, has enabled MPM to invest in exhibits, expansions and programming that benefits the Wisconsin community. The Museum's newest permanent exhibition "Crossroads of Civilization" was made possible by a lead grant from Northwestern Mutual, and the Museum's first blockbuster exhibition, "The Quest for Immortality," was brought to Milwaukee from Egypt as a result of Northwestern Mutual support.
About Northwestern Mutual Foundation
The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $370 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Client assets held or managed through the company's wealth management and investment services business total $161 billion. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).
About the Milwaukee Public Museum (mpm.edu)
The Milwaukee Public Museum is a natural and human history museum located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Museum was chartered in 1882 and opened to the public in 1884. MPM has three floors of exhibits that encompass life-size dioramas, walk-through villages, world cultures, dinosaurs, a rainforest, and a live butterfly garden as well as the Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater & Planetarium. The Museum houses more than 4 million objects and hosts some half a million visitors each year.
MPM is operated by Milwaukee Public Museum, Inc., a private, non-profit company, and its facilities and collections are held in trust and supported by Milwaukee County for the benefit of the public.
