- 3% revenue decline in fourth quarter (6% decline on a constant currency basis) - Progressive monthly improvement in year-over-year revenue trend during the fourth quarter - Talent Solutions crossed over to revenue growth in the quarter, led by growth in MSP and Right Management while RPO experienced significant trend improvement - Both Manpower and Experis brands experienced significant improvement in the trend of gross profit decline from the previous quarter - $201 million of common stock repurchased during fourth quarter - Ended the quarter with $1.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $600 million of untapped revolving credit facility