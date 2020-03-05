STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behind-the-scenes leaders and technology advocates from around the world gathered February 26-28, 2020, in St. Pete Beach, Florida for Skyward's 18th annual international conference (iCon). The three-day event celebrated Skyward champions and featured tailored session topics and various networking opportunities.
With a conference theme of Focus on the Future, Skyward emphasized how districts need to move past "the way we've always done it" and start visualizing ways to bring a better experience to their education communities. Attendees were challenged to set their sights high, using Skyward technology to improve operations, promote learning, and achieve greater success. Through messages tailored to key personnel in the school and business office, attendees learned how they can be more proficient in their daily operations to improve student performance and handle all of the business aspects of running a school district.
Presentations focused on new product features, improving the accuracy of student data, and saving costs in the school business office. In addition, participants networked with peers and Skyward staff as well as attended hands-on workshops and research and development sessions to provide feedback on future product features.
"iCon continues to be a great experience that brings together our customers, business partners, and Skyward staff to engage and discuss emerging K-12 edtech topics," explained Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. "Being able to collaborate with a broad spectrum of people who work with our solutions most—hearing the perspectives of users in all roles—is invaluable. It's rewarding to see them get excited to apply and implement new initiatives within their districts that they gather at this conference."
For the sixth straight year, Skyward recognized the recipients of its Leader in Excellence Award at iCon. The honor distinguishes K-12 districts and individuals using Skyward to forge new successes in education and inspire leaders worldwide:
Individual recipients included:
- Bailey Conroy, executive administrative assistant at Saunemin Community Consolidated District #438 in Saunemin, Illinois
- Amy Grizzel, software specialist at Sullivan County School District in Blountville, Tennessee
- Scott Herring, data support specialist at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania
- Gloria Hocking, PEIMS coordinator at Argyle Independent School District in Argyle, Texas
- Kathy Reynolds, database coordinator at Owen J. Roberts School District in Pottstown, Pennsylvania
The district awards were given to:
- Maryville City Schools in Maryville, Tennessee
- Glenbrook High School District 225 in Glenview, Illinois
"Overall, iCon was a very positive and valuable experience for me," explained Nirmala Grutzius, director of student information systems at Issaquah School District in Washington. "Skyward staff were awesome in listening to and sharing ideas. It was great to see how other districts use features."
To see moments captured at iCon 2020, search #PictureTomorrow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Next year's international conference will take place March 3-5, 2021 at TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. For more information, visit skyward.com/icon.
About Skyward
Skyward's administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.
