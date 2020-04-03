NEENAH, Wis., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott® Brand announced today a commitment of $500,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help support the families of everyday heroes, the essential workers who continue to work hard to ensure safety and care for our communities in these unprecedented times. The brand's commitment will help keep nearly 300 Clubs open, providing emergency childcare to families of essential workers.
With the closure of schools and daycares due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many workers who can't stay at home are facing daily challenges, including lack of trusted childcare. As a brand that has served families since 1913, Scott® Brand is helping to address this need in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. In addition to serving up to 28,000 kids of essential workers daily, the partnership will also support Boys & Girls Clubs in opening additional Clubs to help the most impacted communities, when needed.
"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to doing whatever it takes to support America's youth and their families as they navigate through the COVID-19 crisis," said Julie Teer, Chief Development & Public Affairs Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so thankful to the Scott Brand and Kimberly-Clark for standing together with us. Their support will allow us to maintain current Club operations and serve more kids and teens across the nation."
During these unprecedented times, essential workers continue to step up every day. From medical personnel providing critical care to patients to those working hard to increase production of essential goods to meet consumer needs, essential workers continue to show courage and resilience during an otherwise uncertain time. To honor everyday heroes, Scott® Brand is launching its #ThankAHero social media initiative to recognize essential personnel working tirelessly across the nation.
"There is no better way to show the gratitude Kimberly-Clark and Scott Brand have for today's heroes than to provide the support they need to best care for their families during this challenging time," said Arist Mastorides, Family Care President of Kimberly-Clark North America. "Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we are excited to recognize the difference they are making in communities near and far."
Inspired by the "see one, send one" challenges happening across social media, Scott® Brand is encouraging social media users to thank essential workers on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by using #ThankAHero, and nominating others to do the same.
To learn more about the brand, visit ScottBrand.com and show support for essential workers on social using #ThankAHero. For more information or to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's COVID-19 childcare efforts, visit BGCA.org.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle®, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.
