MADISON, Wis., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While Wisconsin Public Schools were previously closed through April 6, Governor Evers has now announced they will be closed indefinitely. Many K-12 education leaders are looking at options to move to a virtual learning environment as our community works to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin.
PowerGistics, a Wisconsin company that provides a space-saving vertical alternative to charging and securing laptops, tablets, and other devices in a classroom environment, is hosting a webinar on Thursday, March 19th to help support K-12 staff as they take steps to move online. PowerGistics invited Beth Clarke, Senior Director for Digital Leadership and Learning at CESA 2, to present on the topic of important leadership characteristics that support a virtual learning environment. The webinar will include tips, suggestions and discussion for how to support staff, students, and families as schools move to a virtual learning environment. If you're interested in registering for the webinar, visit https://powergistics.com/webinar_k12_leaders/, or see details
You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Thursday, Mar 19, 2020 04:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Topic: "Top Ten Characteristics to Support a Virtual Learning Environment"
Description: Join us as we look at the human characteristics to be mindful of as we prepare and move into a virtual Learning Environment. We will discuss those characteristics along with the resources and tools that may support your efforts. Please bring your ideas, resources, and plans to share with the group - this will be a participatory webinar!
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kgrdiKkWSxyDvsZfnhQ_nA
About CESA 2: The Cooperative Educational Service Agency 2 (CESA) provides services and support to its school districts throughout Dane, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin. Working in partnership with school districts, universities and businesses, CESA 2 strives to be a leader of educational leaders.
About PowerGistics: PowerGistics proudly designs, engineers, and manufactures charging Towers in Columbus, Wisconsin. PowerGistics Towers are the space, time, and cost saving vertical solution for charging and securing cell phones, tablets, and laptops. Found in thousands of classrooms, businesses, and healthcare institutions across the world, the modern and innovative design reduces repair and replacement costs while saving considerable staff time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.