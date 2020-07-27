MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating CNX Midstream (NYSE: CNXM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to CNX Resources.
Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/cnx-midstream-partners-lp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges CNX Midstream's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 0.88 shares of CNX Resources common stock for each common unit of CNX Midstream that CNX Resources does not already own. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CNX Midstream by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if CNX Midstream accepts a superior bid. CNX Midstream insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of CNX Midstream's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CNX Midstream.
If you own common stock in CNX Midstream and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/cnx-midstream-partners-lp.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.