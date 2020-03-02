MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading library supplier Demco is introducing to the U.S. market a groundbreaking library services platform developed for modern public libraries. The new product is called Quria® and was developed by Axiell, a global software company that creates state-of-the-art solutions for libraries and cultural institutions. It made its American debut at the Public Library Association Conference this week in Nashville. Librarians can take a closer look at Quria's capabilities in the Demco booth at the American Library Association's Annual Conference & Exhibition in Chicago (June 25–30, 2020).
"Demco has long been committed to evolving our solutions to fit the ever-changing needs of public libraries," said Sean Ryan, CEO of Wall Family Enterprise, Demco's parent company. "Through initial conversations with some of the most forward-thinking libraries in the country, we're confident that Quria will fill a critical void in the American library landscape. We're excited to partner with Axiell to bring their next-generation library services platform to the U.S."
Library staff can access the cloud-based platform from any device and manage every aspect of the library from the same place — physical and digital collections, e-media services, library events, patron communication, and more live together. On the patron-facing side, Quria Discover offers a modern web presence, a powerful search of all website content and library assets at once, and user-generated ratings and reviews.
"We are very glad for the partnership with Demco," says Joel Sommerfeldt, CEO at Axiell. "We look forward to seeing the impact Quria has in the U.S. as it empowers libraries to move from building and managing collections to actively promoting them."
About Demco, Inc.
Demco provides product and service solutions to libraries and schools to help them better meet the needs of their communities. Products include a full range of supplies, equipment, and furniture, as well as comprehensive interior design services. Headquartered in Madison, Wis., Demco is a subsidiary of Wall Family Enterprise. For more information, visit www.demco.com or call 800.356.1200.
About Axiell
Headquartered in Sweden, Axiell is a global software company focused on making knowledge and culture accessible to everyone, everywhere. They develop innovative digital tools to transform the way cultural and educational institutions work and connect with their audiences. Axiell currently has offices in 28 countries, from which they help nearly 11,000 customers across 55 countries. For more information, visit www.axiell.com.
