MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, today announced a new online Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (BSHS) degree. The transfer-friendly program is designed for people who already have an allied health degree or certificate and would like to advance their career by earning a bachelor's degree.
The BSHS degree is one of Herzing's pathway programs, which are tailored to help students maximize previously earned college credit and work experience to efficiently achieve their educational objectives. Students can transfer up to 90 credits into the BSHS program and select any two healthcare electives to help shape their degree emphasis. Enrollment is open immediately and students can begin classes as early as May 4.
"We provide flexible education options that help students meet their goals, no matter where they are on their educational journey," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "This new health sciences degree complements our many other healthcare pathways and allied health programs. It is an ideal opportunity for professionals to advance in their current healthcare role or pivot to a healthcare career."
Career options with a BSHS degree include positions in community health and wellness, health education and health promotion. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, efforts to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs will drive employment growth of health educators and community health workers by 11 percent through 2028.
Herzing students who wish to complete an advanced degree may also take advantage of the school's Dual Enrollment program and earn up to 9 credits toward an MBA in Healthcare Administration while completing their bachelor's degree.
The program is also being offered as a workforce solution for healthcare employers looking to provide degree completion options to their employees. Herzing has several programs and pathways that are designed to help employers acquire and retain talent, from entry-level roles to management positions.
"This program will help organizations provide employees with the training and skills they need in healthcare, health promotion and disease prevention," said Herzing Online President Nigel Longworth. "Because it's fully online, students can earn the degree efficiently and affordably at home, while they continue working."
In addition to the BSHS, Herzing offers a variety of online and on-campus healthcare programs, including healthcare administration, health information management, medical assisting services, medical coding, dental hygiene, nursing and many others. Program availability varies by campus.
Herzing is a transfer-friendly university with year-round study offering nursing, healthcare, technology and business degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.
For more information about Herzing's Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program, visit https://go.herzing.edu/healthsciences.
About Herzing University
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.
Contact:
Candice Hudson
312-661-1050
chudson@cbdmarketing.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.