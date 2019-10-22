Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.