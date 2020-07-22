-- Net income of $8.3 and $15.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 -- Earnings per common share of $1.11 and $2.14 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 -- Subordinated note agreements with up to $12.0 million in available borrowings entered into on July 22, 2020 -- Quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share declared, matching prior quarter and prior-year second quarter