MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrod, a leading Platinum Salesforce consulting partner, today announced it has achieved Salesforce Master Navigator designation for delivering expertise and depth of knowledge in health and life sciences (HLS).
Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers succeed, Penrod has achieved a Salesforce Master Navigator designation in HLS, providing deep practice expertise with Salesforce solutions, including a demonstrated history of customer success. This proven proficiency empowers customers to connect with their customers in entirely new ways.
Penrod leverages the power of Salesforce to meaningfully implement sales automation platforms, patient engagement solutions, insurance quoting tools, and provider management portals that create engaging employee, consumer, and patient experiences. Penrod also has expertise in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, the Lightning Experience, Community Cloud, and Field Service Lightning.
"It took grit, dedication to our client's success, and an unapologetic devotion to quality to achieve this level of recognition within the Salesforce partner ecosystem" explains Chris Widmayer, Chief Executive Officer. "The HLS Master Navigator certification showcases our passion for healthcare and life sciences, helping us build authentic relationships with our clients.
We're a trusted partner in their digital transformation journey to improve the employee, consumer, and patient experience."
Salesforce Master Navigators are agency or consulting partners recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.
About Penrod
As a Salesforce Platinum Partner and certified Healthcare & Life Sciences Master, Penrod builds amazing experiences that keep its partners ahead of the digital curve. With focused expertise on healthcare and life sciences, Penrod creates solutions that maximize efficiency, revenue, and customer experience. With offices in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Dallas, and coming soon to Portland, Penrod has the talent, grit, and footprint to make your business a force to be reckoned with. To learn more, visit https://penrod.co/.
