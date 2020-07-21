MADISON, Wis., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kid Trax, a brand of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, TSX: DII.A), will debut an all new line of jaw dropping ride-on products for kids at two renowned holiday gift giving events, Sweet Suite @ Home and the Nicole Vance Holiday Gift Guide Media Event. A leader in the kids' ride-on space, Kid Trax continues to demonstrate innovation and originality with its exciting new line of proprietary toy designs and licensed collaborations with partners including Nickelodeon, Yamaha and Realtree. The Kid Trax fall 2020 lineup has something for every editorial need and wish list, including outdoor toys, "wow-worthy" gifts, gifts under $50, products that inspire imaginative play, and more.
Leading the charge is the Real Rigs Recycling Truck by Kid Trax ($199). Designed for children ages 18-36 months, this tot-sized, 6-volt recycling truck has a big personality, and features over 100 voice lines, sound effects, songs and expressions that are triggered by interactions. Available at Target, Amazon, and KidTraxToys.com, this educational new ride-on vehicle includes nine recyclable accessories for collection and sorting. The truck's push button acceleration is easy for little hands to operate, while the top speed of 1.5 MPH provides the perfect blend of fun and safety.
The adorable and quirky Silly Skaters Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax ($39) is an inflatable foot-to-floor unicorn that comes complete with motion activated LED lights on its roller skates – making it the perfect companion for young children to ride or push along! Available at Target, Amazon and KidTraxToys.com, this magical toy is made for children 1-3 years old.
Kids will load up on fun with the Semi-Truck & Trailer Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax ($349). This pint-sized semi-truck features a removable trailer with dual hinged opening trailer doors, making it ready for big time backyard excursions. Available at Walmart, this 12-volt ride-on has a top speed of 4 MPH and comes equipped with working cab lights, a PA system, as well as horn and engine sound effects. Designed for kids ages 3-5 years, this semi-truck is the perfect outdoor accessory.
The newest licensing collaboration, the Realtree® Whipsaw UTV Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax ($179) is ready to take on the great outdoors. This camouflage UTV is equipped with LED headlights, sound effects, FM radio and MP3, allowing kids ages 3 to 5 to feel like they're in a real Realtree® Whipsaw. This licensed, 6-volt toy has a top speed of 2.5 MPH, creating a lifelike driving experience. Available at Walmart, this toy is designed to look just like its grown-up counterpart.
ABOUT KID TRAX
Kid Trax is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Schwinn, Mongoose, Roadmaster, and Pacific. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US $2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. Kid Trax makes award winning battery powered ride-on toys. The brand's attention to detail, creative designs and play features take favorite play themes and licensed characters and brings them to life for the child.
