MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InCheck, Inc., a full-service background screening company located in southeastern Wisconsin, announced today that it has launched a refreshed brand strategy, new logo, updated identity, and a new website (inchecksolutions.com).
InCheck was founded in 2002 by Andy Gallion, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Kiehl, Chief Innovation Officer. Childhood friends who met on the Little League field, their friendship persevered, and years later they started InCheck with a small, personal loan from their high school baseball coach. Their passion for teamwork and collaboration is consistent to this day, and the InCheck organization has continued to grow quietly and organically, year over year, since its inception.
In late 2019, InCheck management undertook a strategic exercise to clarify its positioning and competitive advantage. After interviewing clients and employees of InCheck, it was clear that InCheck's friendly, consultative, and customized approach to background screening was a unique differentiator in a typically turnkey, big-box, tech-oriented industry.
The brand refresh project was championed by Gallion and the internal marketing team and involved local agencies SRH for initial strategy and identity design and Keystone Click for website development. In early 2020, InCheck reached out to Brilliant Studios, an arm of the non-profit organization Islands of Brilliance, to further evolve the practical application of InCheck's brand identity. A student and mentor collaborative formed the ideas rooted in the final design. "InCheck was a pilot client for our studio concept," said Mark Fairbanks, co-founder and executive director for the Islands of Brilliance program – a creative outlet for children with autism. "Providing our students with real-world examples of business challenges they can solve through design, is yet another step to helping them build skills and consider career opportunities for their future."
While launching a new brand during a global pandemic has certainly been a unique experience, the InCheck team sees a strong future on the horizon, and is well-positioned to grow and further evolve. "Over the past several years, the operational infrastructure was put in place so we could quickly ramp up and grow with our clients," said Gallion. "Now, our new brand identity and marketing platform will help us tell the story of our comprehensive screening solutions and client-focused service promise."
About InCheck
Founded in 2002 by Andy Gallion and Adam Kiehl, and located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, InCheck offers a full suite of background screening services. From criminal background checks and employment or education verifications, to drug screening and reference checking, InCheck provides customized, collaborative solutions for organizations seeking process flexibility and a smooth, flexible, candidate-friendly experience. Learn more about how InCheck's solutions can be customized to your organization, skillsets, locations, and process at inchecksolutions.com, or by calling (414) 727-1718.
